EDMONTON -- Golfers came out to take advantage of the beautiful weather on Sunday at the Victoria Driving Range.

The range was holding a food drive, giving one free bucket of balls to anyone who brought a donation to the Edmonton Food Bank.

The food drive was sponsored by Paul Shufelt of the Greenhouse Restaurant.

“It’s probably worth somewhere in that $5 to $10 range, depending what you want to hit here, and it’s a beautiful day, so you get to get outdoors here while the weather is still nice,” said Victoria Golf Course Head Pro Kevin Hogan.

Temperatures in some parts of the city reached + 17 degrees on Sunday

While the golf course and driving range will close for the winter, the clubhouse dining room and patio will remain open.