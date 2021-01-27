EDMONTON -- A Grande Prairie man has been accused of sex crimes dating back four years.

The alleged offences took place between 2016 and late-2020, when they were reported to police, Mounties say.

All of the victims knew accused Phillip Woodrow.

The 36-year-old is charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual interference.

It is unclear how many victims were involved, but Grande Prairie police are encouraging anyone else with a similar experience to contact them at 780-830-5701 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Woodrow was released with conditions and is scheduled to appear in Grande Prairie provincial court on Feb. 24.