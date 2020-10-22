EDMONTON -- A major rodeo event will be held in Grande Prairie next month after COVID-19 restrictions forced it out of Saskatchewan.

Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Canada announced the decision on Thursday.

The PBR Canada Monster Energy Tour Finals will be held Nov. 5 to 7 at Revolution Place. It was originally planned for Nov. 13-14 in Saskatoon.

The event draws the country’s top bull riders hoping to earn a share of $27,500 in prize money and qualify for the world finals.

The top bulls will also compete to be the 2020 PBR Canada Bull of the Year.

As of Thursday, fans will be able to attend the three-day event in person, with pandemic guidelines in place including temperature checks, masks, increased sanitation and pod seating.

A PBR tour event planned in Edmonton in October was cancelled because of the pandemic.

A stop in Lethbridge went ahead in July, with spectators paying to watch the event in a drive-in outside the ENMAX Centre.

Tickets for the Canada Finals are available online, at the Revolution Place box office or by calling 780-538-0387.