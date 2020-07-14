EDMONTON -- Alberta Parks began taking reservations for group campsites Tuesday, many weeks later than normal because of COVID-19.

Sites can be booked for stays beginning July 16 or 23 and within the 180-day period. Bookings for different regions open up through the day.

Alberta Parks reopened campground reservations at half capacity in May, limiting the number of visitors because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Sites were opened up to full capacity in June.

Group camping areas will only be cleaned in between stays and Alberta Parks is asking campers to continue to follow the province's COVID-19 guidelines.

Comfort camping sites remain closed.

Reservations can be made online or by calling 1-877-537-2757.