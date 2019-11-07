EDMONTON -- Edmontonians will pay their respects to Canada's fallen soldiers on Remembrance Day this Monday, Nov. 11.

Several events are taking place, from the largest ceremony at the University of Alberta's Butterdome to a military procession at City Hall.

Here are all of the ceremonies taking place, as well as information on road closures, parking and free transit.

University of Alberta ceremony

With seating for more than 5,000 people, the annual indoor service at the University of Alberta's Butterdome is the city's largest Remembrance Day ceremony.

When: Attendees asked to arrive and be seated by 10 a.m.

Where: U of A's Universiade Pavilion (Butterdome), 87 Avenue at 114 Street

Open to: Everyone

Parking: Available in the "varsity lot" on the west side of the building, or at any lot on campus.

CTV News Edmonton will livestream the ceremony on our website starting at 10 a.m. Monday.

City Hall service and procession

Edmonton City Hall will host its own Remembrance Day ceremony, led by the Commanding Officer of the Loyal Edmonton Regiment.

After the service there will be an outdoor procession to the cenotaph, where veterans will lay wreaths.

When: Doors at 9:30 a.m. Service starts at 10 a.m.

Where: City Room at City Hall, 1 Winston Churchill Square

Open to: Everyone

Parking: Free on the street and in the City Hall and Stanley A. Milner Library parkades

Road closures: 100 Street will be reduced to one lane each way from 9 a.m. to noon on Monday. Closures will also be in place due to Valley Line LRT construction on 99 Street form 102 Avenue to 102A Avenue.

Edmonton's oldest cenotaph

Mounted troops will lead a ceremony at the Beverly Memorial Cenotaph, the oldest war memorial in Edmonton.

The service begins with a march from 119 Avenue at 47 Street that will proceed to the Cenotaph Grounds for a ceremony at 10:50 a.m.

When: March begins at 10:30 a.m., ceremony runs from 10:50-11:40 a.m.

Where: The cenotaph at Marantha Christian Reformed Church, 11905 47 Street

Open to: Everyone

Parking: Street parking or the lot at Marantha Christian Reformed Church

Walk for peace

McDougall United Church will host a prayer service and walk for peace Monday evening, making stops to reflect and remember. The walk will be led by members of four different faiths.

When: Prayer service at 6 p.m., walk for peace at 7 p.m.

Where: Prayer service is being hosted at McDougall United Church, 10025 101 St. Walk for peace begins at City Hall.

Open to: Everyone

Parking: Available behind the church and next to MacEwan

Military museum

The Loyal Edmonton Regiment Military Museum will host a special event Monday with tours and activities. Admission is free and a brief ceremony will be held at 11 a.m.

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., service at 11 a.m.

Where: Loyal Edmonton Regiment Military Museum, #118-10440 108 Ave.

Open: Everyone

Parking: Free in the museum's lot

Legion services

Several Royal Canadian Legion branches will host their own Remembrance Day services, including:

Jasper Place Branch #255: 10 a.m. to noon at the Phase IV stage in West Edmonton Mall

Kingsway Legion Branch #175, 14339 50th St. NW. Ceremony starts at 10:30 a.m.

Norwood Legion Branch #178, 11150 82 St. Service begins at 10 a.m.

Light the City

The High Level Bridge, Walterdale Bridge, Muttary Conservatory, Rossdale Power Plant and City Hall will also be lit in red on remembrance Day.

Free transit

Edmonton Transit Service will provide free transit for all veterans and active military members, as long as they:

Are in military uniform or legion dress

Have a Canadian Forces or RCMP identification card

Show their National Defence Record of Service card

Show their Veterans' card

Buses and LRT will stop for a moment of silence at 11 a.m. as long as it's safe to do so, ETS said.

Service will operate at a reduced frequency during peak hours.

Transit users are asked to check the ETS website or call 311 for altered route and schedule details.