After a flurry-filled Tuesday, Edmonton and area gets a couple sunny days.

AND we have a warming trend coming along with the clearer skies.

Eastern Alberta remains under clouds this morning while the western half of the province has cleared (although...fog patches have developed in some regions).

Skies will clear from west to east through the day and Edmonton should get just slightly above zero under sun this afternoon.

Daytime highs jump to the 5 degree range for Thu/Fri and then even warmer through the weekend.

Highs will be in the 5 to 10 degree range with a shot at double digits on Saturday.

No significant chance of snow over the next 5-7 days. But, the long range outlook DOES show some cooling for next week.

At this point - looks like daytime highs will slide to the -2 to -6 for most of next week.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today – Clearing this morning. Sunny this afternoon.

High: 1

Tonight - A few clouds.

9pm: -3

Thursday - Sunny with a few clouds.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: 4

Friday - Sunny with a few clouds.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 6

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 1

Afternoon High: 8

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 1

Afternoon High: 6