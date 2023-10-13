Edmonton

    • Here's what's left of West Edmonton Mall's Mindbender

    The remaining pieces of the track for the Mindbender rollercoaster at West Edmonton Mall on Oct. 13, 2023. (Karyn Mulcahy/CTV News Edmonton) The remaining pieces of the track for the Mindbender rollercoaster at West Edmonton Mall on Oct. 13, 2023. (Karyn Mulcahy/CTV News Edmonton)

    The dismantling of West Edmonton Mall's iconic rollercoaster the Mindbender is almost complete.

    As of Friday, all that remained of the coaster were two small portions of the loops.

    The mall announced the decommissioning of the Galaxyland staple in January.

    Mall officials said a plan was in the works for a new attraction in the space, but nothing has been announced to date.

    CTV News Edmonton has reached out to the mall for comment. 

