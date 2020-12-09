EDMONTON -- Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a south-side townhome Wednesday morning.

At approximately 3 a.m. on Dec. 9, Southeast Division officers responded to reports of a body found in a townhome complex in the area of 34 Avenue and 58 Street.

Police ruled his death suspicious.

The homicide section has taken over the investigation, said EPS.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday.

Anyone with information about the man's death is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.