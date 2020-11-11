Advertisement
Homicide unit investigating northwest Edmonton fatal shooting
Published Wednesday, November 11, 2020 7:41AM MST Last Updated Wednesday, November 11, 2020 11:09AM MST
Investigators were on scene in the area of 102 Street and 121 Avenue after reports of a shooting early Wednesday morning.
EDMONTON -- The shooting in northwest Edmonton early Wednesday morning was fatal, the Edmonton Police Service said.
Officers found a dead person in a home in the area of 102 Street and 120 Avenue when they were called there for a weapons complaint at approximately 4:45 a.m.
The EPS Homicide Unit is investigating the death.
An autopsy has not been scheduled and police have not released the victim’s identify or gender.