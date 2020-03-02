EDMONTON -- "I was shivering, I had no idea what had happened or who was outside my house."

That’s how an unidentified woman described the moments after a bullet ripped through her bedroom wall early Saturday morning.

The woman doesn’t want to be identified because of the nature of the incident.

"I’m afraid," she told CTV News Edmonton. "A group of people were taken away from that house. I don’t know how many people will be arrested, whether some of them will be let out, and I would prefer that they not know who I am or where I am."

The incident happened in the area of 78 Street and 38 Avenue. It started around 1:30 a.m., when police received a weapons complaint.

Officers arrived at the scene and engaged in a standoff that lasted for hours. When it was over, several people were taken into custody. As of Monday, no charges had been laid.

Shots fired

Several shots were fired by the people in the house during the course of the night.

A 28-year-old woman who was sleeping in a townhouse across the street was hit by a bullet while she slept in her home. She remains in hospital in stable condition.

Bullets also pierced the homes of at least three other residents including the woman who spoke to CTV News.

"I'm very frightened, to be quite honest," she said. "What a way to be woken up."

Monica, another neighbour, found a bullet hole in her home as well. She said she and her boyfriend heard gunshots at least twice throughout the incident.

"We were sleeping and we heard 'pop pop pop hiss' and we jumped out of bed, and my boyfriend yelled 'Get down,'" she said.

Several hours later, more shots were fired.

"About 6:30 we could hear the police saying 'get out of the house.'"

"We heard gunfire again, and we hit the ground again. Then we realized there really was a bullet that had come through the house, so we stayed on the floor for a while."

A bullet pierced the wall of Monica's living room.

Shooting aftermath

"It’s still kind of a shock thing. You don’t really realize the effect of it until you start thinking about it, and the what ifs. What if the angle was slightly different? What if I was sitting on the couch instead of already in bed?" Monica said.

A bullet was found on the ground outside a Mill Woods townhouse complex two days after a shooting in the area. (Sarah Plowman/CTV News Edmonton)

Two days after a shooting in a residential neighbourhood in Mill Woods, a bullet could still be seen on the ground. It’s a type of bullet that can be used in a high powered assault rifle. CTV News Edmonton brought the bullet to the attention of the police. They said forensic tests will have to be performed to determine if the bullet is linked to the incident.

Both women who spoke to CTV News said they understand an investigation can take time, but they hope it leads to justice for the woman who was shot.

"I hope they go to jail for a long time," said Monica. "I hope they don’t just have minor charges. They could have killed a lot of people. Luckily just injuring one for the amount of bullets that were flying around."

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Sarah Plowman