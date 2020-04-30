FORT MCMURRAY -- An ice jam on the Athabasca River is nearly half the size it was earlier this week when it caused major flooding in Fort McMurray and forced 13,000 people from their homes.

The Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo says in a statement that the blockage was 13 kilometres in size Wednesday evening, down from 25 kilometres two days earlier.

They say water levels on the Clearwater, Athabasca and Hangingstone rivers are still fluctuating, but reports show they are dropping in all three rivers around Fort McMurray.

The flooding in Fort McMurray has led to a second state of local emergency on top of one declared last month because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials with the municipality, which includes Fort McMurray, will host a virtual community townhall for its residents later today.

The public livestream will provide an update on the river breakup and flood.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on April 30, 2020