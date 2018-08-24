

Marianne Maravilla





Police are investigating a possible arson at an industrial building in Two Hills.

RCMP responded to a fire at the Environmental Metal Works building on 55 Avenue on Tuesday at around 1 a.m.

RCMP said the building sustained significant damages.

A fire investigator was present at the scene and police said the cause was believed to be arson.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact Two Hills RCMP at 780-657-2820. If you would like to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS).