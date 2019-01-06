

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Police are investigating after finding a man’s body near Wetaskiwin.

Local RCMP were called to Range Road 243-A and Township Road 473 around 1 a.m. on Jan. 6, where the body of a middle-aged man was found.

RCMP and the major crimes unit were on scene Sunday to investigate.

There is no risk to the public, police said.

The public was asked to avoid the area, or call Wetaskiwin RCMP at 780-312-7200 if they have information related to the incident.