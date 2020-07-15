EDMONTON -- An investment by the ministry of mental health and addictions is promising to leave the province with more treatment beds.

The announcement was teased by Minister Jason Luan, who called it "a strategic project investment as part of Alberta's Recovery Plan."

Luan will speak at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Alberta's economic recovery plan consists, in large part, of infrastructure projects that the Jason Kenney government estimates will create 50,000 jobs for Albertans impacted by the pandemic and low oil prices.

So far, that has meant action on several builds previously left on waitlists.

Officials have estimated Alberta faces an unemployment rate as high as 25 per cent.

This is a developing story. Information will be updated as it becomes available.