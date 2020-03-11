EDMONTON -- Places of worship across Edmonton are changing procedures to limit contact in response to the spreading of COVID-19.

At St. Joseph's Basilica on Wednesday, there were prayers for those afflicted by the virus, hand sanitizer was made more available and the fountain containing holy water for blessing was drained.

Parishioners were also asked to avoid shaking hands, typically done in Catholic masses as a sign of peace.

"We've asked our parishes and those who feel vulnerable to not offer the sign of peace," said Paul Kavanagh, the church's rector.

"We ask people to just offer a bow."

The distribution of communion -- consecrated bread offered to parishioners by a priest -- continues for now.

Similarly, the Al-Rashid Mosque in north Edmonton is also changing some of its practices to align with medical advice.

"We’re spreading way more hand sanitizer around the mosque, giving out flyers and sending out reminders to read the guidelines," said Noor Al-Henedy with the mosque.

"On Fridays, we do have a big number so if God forbid someone is not feeling well and they're here, there's a big risk."

And, at west Edmonton's Beth Israel Synagogue, handshakes are also being discouraged in favour of more hand washing and use of sanitizer.

"We just want to remind people to stay calm and even-keeled and not blow this out of proportion," said Rabbi Zolly Claman.

With files from Nicole Weisberg