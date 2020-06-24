EDMONTON -- Some Lamont County farmers are expecting to lose about a quarter of their seeded acres due to overland flooding this spring.

The county declared a state of agricultural disaster at a June 10 council meeting.

Officials say many farmers were unable to finish seeding because of the flooding to begin with, and that rain in recent weeks will cause further loss.

The emergency declaration will make producers in the county eligible for provincial or federal government assistance if any is offered in the future.

"Lamont County will continue to be in contact with both the Provincial and Federal Governments on issues affecting the Agricultural Industry," a statement from the county reads.

“Our agricultural community is very important to Lamont County; their health and financial success is key to the overall health and financial success of the County.”

The county has received about 86 millimeters of rain since the start of June.

The wet spring follows a fall which many farmers unable to finish harvest.