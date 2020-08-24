EDMONTON -- A woman riding a lawn mower was killed in a crash with a car in northern Alberta Sunday night.

The eastbound lawn mower collided with a westbound car on Bates Lake Road in the Elizabeth Metis Settlement at approximately 7:30 p.m., RCMP said.

The 49-year-old driver of the mower died on scene, police said. The woman driving the car and her passenger were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The crash is under investigation.