The City of Edmonton has delayed the opening of Canada’s first public, man-made natural swimming pool.

Borden Natural Swimming Pool was scheduled to open Friday, but a leak in the filter tank could push the opening to July.

The $14.4-million outdoor swimming pool is an alternative to chemically treated pools. A bio filtration system that uses sedimentation, plant materials and rocks will clean the water.

The pool will be unlike any other in Edmonton.

“It would be more like swimming in a lake,” Jesse Banford, the City’s facility infrastructure delivery director, told CTV News. “So if you’ve ever swam in the Shuswap Lake, it would be kind of like that – similar in temperature, clarity.”

Access to all city pools will be free for the entire outdoor season.