EDMONTON -- An Edmonton family was out enjoying the warm weather and making lemonade for a good cause this past weekend.

The Lemoine family was raising money to support their displaced grandparents at a pop-up lemonade stand at the corner of 153 Street and 94 Avenue in Edmonton.

Asia Lemoine told CTV News Edmonton in an interview that her grandparents lost everything because of the devastating Citadel Mews fire that happened on May 6.

“My six-year-old daughter wanted to raise money to help (her great-grandparents) get by for a little while without them having to worry about it,” Lemoine said.

“I jumped on board with that and I got everything we needed for a lemonade stand.”

The lemonade stand has been in operation since Friday and has raised over $1,200.

Lemoine said her family has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of community support.

“I’m going to cry,” Lemoine said. “It’s pretty cool.”

She added that all the funds will support her grandparents’ hotel payments.

“Right now their hotel is $220 a day and their insurance only gives them enough for a month.

“So we’re going to try and get them by for a little while longer.”