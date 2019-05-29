

CTV Edmonton





A llama is on the loose in Strathcona County. The animal was last seen Wednesday morning in the area of Range Road 214 and Township Road 530.

Police have confirmed they received multiple calls about the animal, but so far no one has come forward to claim it. The llama is not in police custody.

According to Strathcona County RCMP, video of the escaped animal was takenat 8:17 a.m. on May 27 near Range Road 214 and Township Road 530.

More to come…