EDMONTON -- The local LGBTQ2S+ gym that says it was targeted by a far-right group online last year is closing its doors later this month.

In September 2019, Queerflex claimed it was doxed by a group called Patriot Pride Canada.

Doxing is the act releasing private information about a person or an organization on the internet.

As a result, Queerflex cancelled its group classes for security reasons and the Edmonton Police Service Hate Crimes Unit launched an investigation.

In a news release, Queerflex said the lack of revenue while group classes were cancelled as it attempted to improve security made it difficult to remain operational.

"This incident has been devastating and continues to highlight the need for safe spaces for the 2SLGBTQIA+ community in Edmonton," Queerflex said in a statement to CTV News Edmonton.

Queerflex will close on Feb. 29.