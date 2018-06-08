Edmonton police said a tattoo artist has been charged with sexual assault, after an incident that took place at a tattoo business was reported to police.

EPS said a young woman reported the incident to police on June 5. She reported that several days before, she had been sexually assaulted by a tattoo artist during a session at Second Skin Custom Tattoos Inc., in the area of 129 Avenue and 50 Street.

On Thursday, Scott Pettitt, 57, was arrested and charged with sexual assault.

Police said anyone who feels they have been victimized by the accused is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).