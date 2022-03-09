MacEwan drops mandatory masking, proof of vaccination

MacEwan University will no longer require students, staff and visitors to mask up while on campus.

In a statement on Wednesday, Dr. Annette Trimbee, the president and vice-chancellor, said “wearing masks on our campus will no longer be mandatory.”

The change comes after the City of Edmonton repealed the mask bylaw on Tuesday.

MacEwan recommends, however, that people still wear a mask in “high-traffic” areas or when in close proximity to others.

“We also ask that you join us in respecting the choices of your fellow students and university employees regarding masking,” the statement read.

According to Trimbee, the “vast majority” of the campus community met the school's vaccine mandate. As a result, students, staff, employees and visitors will not have to provide proof of vaccination or a rapid test result.

The changes for both masks and vaccine requirements will come into effect on Monday.