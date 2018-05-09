Charges have been formally laid against a man, after his estranged partner was stabbed and killed in southeast Edmonton Monday afternoon.

CTV News has obtained court documents that show Ahmadou Bamba Mbaye, 41, has been charged with second-degree murder and possession of a dangerous weapon.

The charges state Mbaye allegedly “caused the death of Bigue Ndao” on May 7.

On Monday, police said they had been called to a home in the area of 96 Avenue and 87 Street for a weapons complaint. Officers arrived to find 33-year-old Ndao dead.

An autopsy was performed Wednesday and confirmed Ndao was stabbed to death, making this Edmonton’s 11th homicide of the year.

Mbaye is scheduled to appear in court on May 16.