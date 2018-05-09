Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Man charged in connection to fatal stabbing
A woman was found dead inside a suite in the Strathearn neighbourhood on Monday, May 7, 2018.
Published Wednesday, May 9, 2018 2:52PM MDT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 9, 2018 4:27PM MDT
Charges have been formally laid against a man, after his estranged partner was stabbed and killed in southeast Edmonton Monday afternoon.
CTV News has obtained court documents that show Ahmadou Bamba Mbaye, 41, has been charged with second-degree murder and possession of a dangerous weapon.
The charges state Mbaye allegedly “caused the death of Bigue Ndao” on May 7.
On Monday, police said they had been called to a home in the area of 96 Avenue and 87 Street for a weapons complaint. Officers arrived to find 33-year-old Ndao dead.
An autopsy was performed Wednesday and confirmed Ndao was stabbed to death, making this Edmonton’s 11th homicide of the year.