EDMONTON -- A 39-year-old man is facing a total of 10 charges after a Parkland RCMP by the child exploitation investigation.

Matthew Kenneth Erickson is accused of:

Four counts of luring a child

Three counts of sexual interference

Two counts of making child pornography

One count of sex assault

The charges follow an investigation that began in September and stretched back to October of 2015.

"During this time, a number of youth were victimized to varying degrees," reads a police release.

Erickson was relased with a number of conditions, including that he not contact the victims or anyone under the age of 16.

He is scheduled to appear in Stony Plain Provincial Court on Oct. 30.