EDMONTON -- A  39-year-old man is facing a total of 10 charges after a Parkland RCMP by the child exploitation investigation. 

Matthew Kenneth Erickson is accused of: 

  • Four counts of luring a child
  • Three counts of sexual interference
  • Two counts of making child pornography
  • One count of sex assault

The charges follow an investigation that began in September and stretched back to October of 2015. 

"During this time, a number of youth were victimized to varying degrees," reads a police release. 

Erickson was relased with a number of conditions, including that he not contact the victims or anyone under the age of 16. 

He is scheduled to appear in Stony Plain Provincial Court on Oct. 30.  