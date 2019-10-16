Man charged with 10 child luring and porn related charges after RCMP investigation
Published Wednesday, October 16, 2019 3:26PM MDT
EDMONTON -- A 39-year-old man is facing a total of 10 charges after a Parkland RCMP by the child exploitation investigation.
Matthew Kenneth Erickson is accused of:
- Four counts of luring a child
- Three counts of sexual interference
- Two counts of making child pornography
- One count of sex assault
The charges follow an investigation that began in September and stretched back to October of 2015.
"During this time, a number of youth were victimized to varying degrees," reads a police release.
Erickson was relased with a number of conditions, including that he not contact the victims or anyone under the age of 16.
He is scheduled to appear in Stony Plain Provincial Court on Oct. 30.