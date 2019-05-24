A man is facing murder charges after allegedly stabbing another man in northeast Edmonton Wednesday.

EPS responded to a weapons complaint in the area of 167 Avenue and 76 Street at approximately 6:05 p.m. On their way to the scene, responding officers were told about a collision involving a number of parked vehicles a block away from the initial call.

When police arrived at the scene of the crash, they found an injured 36-year-old man. He was treated but died on scene.

A few hours later, police arrested a 23-year-old man.

Jesse Isaiah Rachar was charged with second-degree murder in the killing of Curtis Michael Patko, EPS said.

Autopsy results showed Patko died from a stab wound.

The homicide remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

This was the 13th homicide in Edmonton so far this year.