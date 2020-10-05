Advertisement
Man dies in single-vehicle crash northeast of Edmonton
Published Monday, October 5, 2020 12:15PM MDT
EDMONTON -- A 56-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on a northern Alberta highway Saturday afternoon.
Mounties say the man was driving east on Township Road 680 and Range Road 170 just after 6:15 p.m. when he hit a ditch with water.
He was pronounced dead on scene, police said.
The man's name will not be released. He was from Colinton, Alta.
The crash is under investigation.