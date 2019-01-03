

A 26-year-old man who was fatally shot by police on Wednesday night has been identified as Devlin Kyle Neyando.

Police say the incident started after they were called to a home in the Gold Bar neighbourhood around 1:40 p.m. after reports that a 28-year-old woman had been assaulted over the course of several days by a 26-year-old man. Police say the two were known to each other.

When police arrived at the home on 47 Street and 101A Avenue, they found the woman suffering from injuries. The man was not at the scene, so police issued five warrants for his arrest, including two counts of assault causing bodily harm, unlawful confinement, intimidation and uttering threats.

Around 9 p.m. police received a call that the man had returned to the home and broken in. Officers surrounded the house, and the man came out a short time later. Police say a confrontation took place between the officers and the man, and the officers shot him.

According to a news release, police administered first aid until EMS crews arrived, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is now investigating.

Neyando was originally from the North West Territories, but had lived in Edmonton for 13 years.

This is the second time in a week that police shot and killed a suspect. Buck Evans, 34, was killed during a traffic stop on Boxing Day.