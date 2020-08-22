EDMONTON -- Charges are pending against two men after a police incident that led to a man becoming stuck in a vent at a Red Deer school.

It started on Saturday around 12:45 p.m. when RCMP officers on patrol spotted a car with a stolen license plate driven by a man who was known to police.

Police followed the car, but the driver took off.

Later, police were investigating a pickup with a plate that didn’t match the vehicle in a back alley in the Mountview area.

The 23-year-old man from the stolen car was spotted in the truck and arrested.

The 28-year-old man who was with him ran from the scene on foot to Mountview School where he climbed onto the roof.

Police surrounded the school and evacuated two employees who were inside.

The man climbed into a vent on the ceiling of the school, and he got stuck.

He surrendered and was taken into custody. He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries for treatment.

The 23-year-old man is still in police custody.