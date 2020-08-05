EDMONTON -- A man is facing impaired driving charges after a fatal two-vehicle crash northeast of Edmonton Tuesday morning.

Lac La Biche RCMP responded to a report of a crash on Birch Grove Road, north of Plamondon, just before 4:30 a.m.

Two SUVs were involved in a head-on collision, and one male driver, 54, died on scene, RCMP said.

The other driver, 48-year-old Ignaty Scherbakov, was arrested and charged with impaired operation of a vehicle causing death.

He's scheduled to appear in court Aug. 31.

The crash remains under investigation.