Man killed in head-on crash northeast of Edmonton, driver facing impaired driving charge
Published Wednesday, August 5, 2020 10:46AM MDT
EDMONTON -- A man is facing impaired driving charges after a fatal two-vehicle crash northeast of Edmonton Tuesday morning.
Lac La Biche RCMP responded to a report of a crash on Birch Grove Road, north of Plamondon, just before 4:30 a.m.
Two SUVs were involved in a head-on collision, and one male driver, 54, died on scene, RCMP said.
The other driver, 48-year-old Ignaty Scherbakov, was arrested and charged with impaired operation of a vehicle causing death.
He's scheduled to appear in court Aug. 31.
The crash remains under investigation.