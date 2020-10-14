EDMONTON -- ​A man who brutally stabbed and killed his estranged partner in 2018 in Edmonton has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 14 years.

Ahmadou Mbaye, 43, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder of Bigue Ndao in Alberta Court of Queen's Bench on Wednesday.

"This killing was graphic and horrifying," said the judge. "This was an aggressive, brutal knife attack ... presumably over child rearing issues and the fact that she was moving on, intending to divorce."

Ndao was found dead by officers in a suite near 96 Avenue and 87 Street on May 8, 2018.

"It was shocking to a community conscience. It was shocking to the city," the crown prosecutor told court.

Ndao fled Senegal with her two children and the estranged husband came to Canada and sought her out before killing her.

Mbaye's lawyer argued for parole eligibility in 12 to 14 years. The Crown had sought no eligibility for parole for between 16 and 18 years.

"I have deep regret for what happened. I'm very sorry. I sincerely regret and feel great remorse," Mbaye told the court.

"I will live with this for the rest of my life. Every day I pray for forgiveness."

The court also heard victim impact statements today from several individuals including Diale Ndao, Bigue Ndao's sister, whose statement was read aloud in court by a prosecutor.

"Since the passing of my sister ... I have been in constant pain," her statement reads. "I'm always sad and feel guilty about what I could have done so that this would not have happened." ​

The court also heard a statement from one of the Mbaye and Ndao's children.

"I don't know how I feel," it reads. "I miss both of them, especially my mom because I know how hard it was for her and how she did a lot of sacrifice for us to have a good life."

Mbaye's sentence was recommended to begin at an evaluative facility at a forensic hospital in Saskatoon.