EDMONTON -- A 22-year-old man sustained serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash in west Edmonton Wednesday night.

Police responded to a collision involving an SUV and a truck at the intersection of Groat Road and 111 Avenue at approximately 10:30 p.m.

The SUV's driver was ejected from the vehicle, police said. He sustained serious injuries, but is now in stable condition.

The 35-year-old driver of the truck was assessed on scene, police said.

The crash is under investigation.