Man sustains serious injuries in west Edmonton crash
Published Thursday, April 2, 2020 10:41AM MDT
Edmonton police are investigating a crash involving an SUV and a pickup truck at the intersection of 111 Avenue and Groat Road on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- A 22-year-old man sustained serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash in west Edmonton Wednesday night.
Police responded to a collision involving an SUV and a truck at the intersection of Groat Road and 111 Avenue at approximately 10:30 p.m.
The SUV's driver was ejected from the vehicle, police said. He sustained serious injuries, but is now in stable condition.
The 35-year-old driver of the truck was assessed on scene, police said.
The crash is under investigation.