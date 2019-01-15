Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Minor hockey game in Edson, Alta. to honour child killed in crash
Cooper Pennoyer was killed in a collision near Edson, Alta. on Jan. 11, 2019. (Town and Country Funeral Services)
Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton
Published Tuesday, January 15, 2019 9:45PM MST
The Edson Minor Hockey Association will honour the six-year-old killed in a collision between a truck and a snow plow on a highway west of Edmonton last Friday.
The Edson Aeros and the Cold Lake Wings will remember Cooper Pennoyer at Repsol Place Friday night.
Pennoyer died after a GMC pickup truck struck a snow plow stopped on the shoulder of eastbound Highway 16 near Edson.
Doors open at 7 p.m. and puck drop for A Game for Cooper is at 8:15 p.m.
Players that wear an Edson Minor Hockey jersey will get in for free, and the association asks for a donation for Pennoyer’s trust fund.