

Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton





The Edson Minor Hockey Association will honour the six-year-old killed in a collision between a truck and a snow plow on a highway west of Edmonton last Friday.

The Edson Aeros and the Cold Lake Wings will remember Cooper Pennoyer at Repsol Place Friday night.

Pennoyer died after a GMC pickup truck struck a snow plow stopped on the shoulder of eastbound Highway 16 near Edson.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and puck drop for A Game for Cooper is at 8:15 p.m.

Players that wear an Edson Minor Hockey jersey will get in for free, and the association asks for a donation for Pennoyer’s trust fund.