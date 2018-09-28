Covenant Health said hundreds of patients who had certain procedures at the Misericordia Hospital in the late spring and early summer of 2018 may have a heightened risk of exposure to infection, due to issues related to air quality and pressure in certain operating rooms.

Dr. Robert Black, medical director of Misericordia Hospital, said Covenant Health sent letters to 473 patients to inform them that positive air pressure was not maintained properly for operating rooms used for certain surgical or obstetrical procedures between May 21, 2018 and July 18, 2018.

“The increased risk to patients is considered very low, however, as a precaution, all affected patients are being informed,” Dr. Robert Black, medical director at the Misericordia Hospital said.

A news release pinpointed three operating rooms, and two labour and delivery caesarian section suites impacted by the issue.

CTV News spoke with a woman who claims to have had surgery at the Misericordia in the time period in question. She also claims to be a former licensed practical nurse at the Community Hospital. The woman, who asked not to be identified, said she had not yet received a letter from Covenant Health and does not know if she’s one of the 473 people at risk.

"Definitely not the most comforting of news," she wrote in a message to CTV News. "I worked at the Mis for over 8 years as an LPN so I do know the building is falling apart. I worked the night of the flood they had and assisted with moving patients to different places."

The health authority said maintaining positive air pressure contributes to maintaining an environment that minimizes the risk of infection for patients, and is used to minimize airflow from areas outside the operating room that may not be as sterile.

According to Dr. Black, the problem was corrected, and as of late September, air quality standards were currently being met or exceeded in all operating rooms at the hospital.

“We feel we can absolutely and safely continue to provide safety and excellence in care.”

The news came weeks after the hospital’s emergency department reopened, after a leaky toilet flooded the department in mid-August. The Misericordia has had five flooding incidents in as many years. Dr. Black said, despite the past issues, he is not concerned about the facility’s ability to treat and care for patients.

"We feel we can absolutely and safely continue to provide safety and excellence in care."

Health Minister Sarah Hoffman released a statement late Friday in response to the developments, and highlighted the province’s already released plans to improve and maintain the hospital.

“In addition to our $65 million investment in a new emergency department, we are also addressing the backlog of deferred maintenance at the hospital with Infrastructure Maintenance Program funding,” Hoffman said.

In July, the province released plans for a new, larger emergency department at the Misericordia.

With files from Dan Grummett