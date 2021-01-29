EDMONTON -- Edmonton police are asking for the public's help to find a man who hasn't been seen since 2014.

Nowell Halfe, 52, is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs approximately 160 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Investigators and Halfe's family are concerned for his wellbeing.

He was reported missing in Camrose in 2019. After determining that he had spent time in Edmonton, the file was transferred to the Edmonton Police Service in June 2020.

EPS's Missing Persons Unit determined that Halfe's last known contact was in January 2014.

Investigators are not sure if foul play is involved and are asking for the public's help to locate him.

Anyone with information is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.