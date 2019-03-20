A mother is asking the city to reduce the speed limit on Hemingway Road where her daughter was hit by a bus earlier this month.

Thirteen-year-old Devony Kasawski and a peer at Bessie Nichols School were hit by a school bus while crossing Hemingway Road at 206 Street on March 8.

The teen suffered a fractured skull, brain injury, shattered hip, broken jaw and bruised lung and remains in hospital.

Her mother, Trisha Kasawski, is asking councillors to implement a consistent speed limit throughout the road—where limits can vary from 30 to 50 km/h in a section with two schools—and make other safety upgrades.

“There’s no markings on the road, there’s no meridians, there’s no crosswalks,” the mother said.

“It’s just a recipe for disaster at this point.”

Councillors say the city has been aware of concerns about Hemingway Road for about 18 months.

While considering Kasawski’s request, councillors are also reviewing the success of the Vision Zero campaign, which aims to reduce the number of deaths on Edmonton roads.

With files from Jeremy Thompson