EDMONTON -- An Edmonton man is facing more charges in a human trafficking investigation after three more victims contacted ALERT.

On Nov. 3, Ross Pickering, 51, was charged with trafficking in a person, advertising the sexual services of another person, procuring, procuring a person under the age of 18 and obtaining material benefit from trafficking a person.

Since then, three more victims have come forward and Pickering was charged with sexual assault, procuring a person under the age of 18 and making child pornography.

“It took a lot of courage for these survivors to come forward. It is traumatic for them to relive these offences, but their information has proven vital in advancing the investigation,” said ALERT Human Trafficking Unit Staff Sgt. Lance Parker.

Last month, Anita Pickering was charged with trafficking in a person, procuring and obtaining material benefit from trafficking a person.