

Marianne Maravilla, CTV Edmonton





Mill Woods Road will temporarily be closed as police investigate a head-on crash between an SUV and a motorcycle in the area.

Police are now investigating the fatal crash that has left a 58-year-old female motorcyclist dead.

EPS confirmed the motorcycle was travelling southbound on Mill Woods Road at 38 Avenue when a northbound GMC Terrain reportedly crossed the centre line and collided head-on with the motorcycle.

The vehicle failed to stop and later crashed into an electrical box down the block.

The 45-year-old male SUV driver did not sustain any injuries.

Police on scene said investigators were looking at alcohol as a possible factor of the crash.

Officials are expecting Mill Woods Road to be closed in both directions between 38 Avenue and 85 Street Friday afternoon. Drivers are advised to find other routes.