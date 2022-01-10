Mounting pressures: Alberta sees ambulance red alerts, hospital closures, and staff redeployments
If you tried to call for an ambulance in Edmonton on Sunday evening, you might have found yourself waiting for more than an hour as Alberta's healthcare system continues to face staffing pressures.
According to the Health Sciences Association of Alberta, the two largest cities in the province continue to face numerous code reds, meaning no ambulances are available to respond to calls on a sustained basis.
"Today, we all face this risk of no ambulance available for an extended period of time," said Mike Parker, HSAA president.
"Our paramedics are overwhelmed," Parker said, adding that "relentless" call volumes are pushing the system to rely on utilizing ambulances from up to 100 kilometres away.
"Crews are travelling in excess of an hour, lights and sirens, to get to people's 911 call," he said. "That is happening every single day in this province."
As call volumes surge, Parker said 911 operators are being forced to perform urgent disconnects, where existing calls are abruptly ended so that operators can answer the subsequent calls waiting in the queue.
"Our crews responding at this level for this long is an absolute devastation on their ability to provide that level of care," Parker said.
"Our entire health-care system from lab to respiratory therapy to our front line paramedics are all at a point of failure or exhaustion at this time."
CTV News reached out to Alberta Health for comment.
- Code Red: Alberta's paramedics union declares state of crisis due to staffing shortages
- 'Our services are being eroded': Magrath residents voice concerns on state of rural healthcare
- Union highlighting ambulance shortages in Alberta
'EXHAUSTED WORKFORCE'
Parker said that ambulances leaving rural communities to respond to calls within Edmonton or Calgary are leaving surrounding municipalities and counties with little to no EMS coverage.
Staffing pressures and increasing demand affect the entire healthcare continuum, from nurses, physicians to cleaning staff, said Heather Smith, president of the United Nurses of Alberta.
Smith said nurses who were redeployed from their original worksites to meet patient surges during the fourth wave of the pandemic still have not been able to return to their original worksites.
"This is a clearly exhausted workforce that is being asked for yet another push of their reserves, if they have anything left," she added.
While absentee data from Alberta Health Services for December is unavailable as the Omicron-fuelled fifth wave begins, Smith said the UNA's reporting system for concerns has seen a steady amount of people concerned about staffing issues.
"It's already happening," Smith said. "I expect (absentee rates due to sickness) will only increase.
"What that means is that in some places staff may be asked to work certainly double shifts in terms of 16 hours, and we've heard reports of staff being asked to remain for 20 hours and even up to 24 hours because there are not replacement staff coming."
- 'Staffing challenges' force Fort Saskatchewan hospital to suspend labour and delivery services
- Nearly 400 Edmonton firefighters, police officers, city workers away due to COVID-19
Lack of available staff continues to create service disruptions for Alberta hospitals. This week at least three rural hospitals are scheduled for temporary closures, with 23 communities facing bed reductions.
"We've always kind of run our system near capacity, and COVID has certainly pushed us over for that, but now the shortages, the shutdowns, this is new territory," rural physician Dr. Parker Vandermeer told CTV News.
Vandermeer says that in his 10 years of working in Alberta he has never seen so many emergency room closures, temporary service reductions, or staff need to take sustained overtime shifts.
"The reality of this is, when they do get sick in a town that maybe only has three or four RNs that they are functioning 24/7 with, that's already 25 per cent of your supply of RNs gone. That's going to have an effect," he said.
"It's unfortunately become more of a frequent occurrence where we have emergency departments, specifically, needing to shut down for periods of a few hours or even a few days."
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Ontario schools to reopen for in-person learning on Jan. 17
Ontario schools will reopen for in-person learning on Jan. 17, a spokesperson for the Ford government confirms.
Canada sees more COVID-19 cases in 40 days of Omicron than all of 2020
Canadian officials have documented more cases of COVID-19 in the 40 days since the first case of Omicron was detected here than they did during the entire first year of the pandemic, and experts say there are even more cases going undetected.
'Deltacron' variant discovery most likely lab error, health experts say
Some health experts are casting doubt at the announcement of a new variant of COVID-19 dubbed 'Deltacron,' saying the findings are more likely the result of lab error.
U.S. CDC tells Americans to avoid travel to Canada
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday advised against travel to Canada because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases.
Canada, U.S. warn against throat swabbing for at-home COVID-19 rapid tests
While some countries, as well as anecdotes on social media, are recommending that people swab their throats for a more accurate at-home rapid COVID-19 test, official guidance in Canada and the U.S. remains to use the tests as directed and stick to nasal swabs.
Respirator masks are best against Omicron, but are there other options?
As Omicron continues its rapid spread, medical experts are recommending the use of respirator masks, which are more effective at filtering out particles in the air. But N95s aren't practical for everyone. CTVNews.ca explains the differences in masks and which one might be right for you.
Experiencing COVID-19 symptoms? Hold off on getting your booster shot, experts say
What happens if you start to develop COVID-19 symptoms right before you’re scheduled for your third dose? CTVNews.ca looks at what experts have to say.
Betty White's death caused by stroke suffered 6 days earlier
Betty White died from a stroke she had six days before her Dec. 31 death at age 99, according to her death certificate.
More Canadians murdered in Mexico over past six years than anywhere else abroad
Mexico tops the list of countries with the highest number of Canadians murdered abroad since 2016, according to internal documents from Global Affairs Canada (GAC).
Calgary
-
Alberta reports 62 COVID-19 hospitalizations since Friday, further reduces PCR testing eligibility
Hospitalizations increased by 179 in the past seven days to a total of 635 as of Monday, a count that includes 72 ICU patients.
-
Kenney condemns participants of protest rally held outside Calgary mayor's home
A group of protesters gathered outside the personal residence of Mayor Jyoti Gondek Sunday, the second protest to take place in front of a Calgary politician's home this month.
-
'It will go up more': Trucking company warns prices will continue to rise if vaccine mandate for truckers goes ahead
The trucking industry in Canada faces an uncertain future, as Prime Minister Trudeau moves forward with implementing mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for international truckers.
Saskatoon
-
'I can’t sleep': Saskatoon mom of 9-year-old struck by vehicle shares frustration
The mother of nine-year-old Baeleigh Emily Maurice shared a video on Facebook which shows her daughter being fatally struck by a vehicle.
-
City of Saskatoon addresses city services amid 'critical status' of Omicron
The City of Saskatoon says it has reached a critical status of cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant — 2,279 active cases as of Monday afternoon.
-
COVID-19 wreaks havoc with major Sask. events - again
A growing number of Saskatchewan event organizers are looking at altering plans for the second year in a row due to COVID-19.
Regina
-
Sexual assault trial of former Regina doctor begins
A former Regina doctor has pleaded not guilty to all seven counts of sexual assault levelled against him by several complainants set to testify at a trial starting Monday.
-
Sask. adds over 3,000 COVID-19 cases over the past three days
A total of 3,110 COVID-19 cases have been added to Saskatchewan’s case total over the last three days, pushing the active case count to another all-time high of 7,750.
-
NDP calls for replacement of Sask. education minister
The Saskatchewan NDP Opposition is calling on Premier Scott Moe to replace the minister of education.
Atlantic
-
N.S. reports three additional deaths related to COVID-19; 59 people in hospital as of Monday
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting three additional deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday.
-
New Brunswick reports 86 people in hospital due to COVID-19 Monday, 13 in intensive care
Public health reported there are 86 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 in New Brunswick Monday, with 13 people in intensive care.
-
Atlantic Canadian health officials reject Ottawa’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate push
A push from the federal government for provinces and territories to consider a sweeping COVID-19 vaccine mandate has been met with reluctance in Atlantic Canada.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario schools to reopen for in-person learning on Jan. 17
Ontario schools will reopen for in-person learning on Jan. 17, a spokesperson for the Ford government confirmed Monday.
-
Peel Memorial closes urgent care centre amid 'extreme' capacity and staffing pressures
The urgent care centre at Peel Memorial Centre for Integrated Health and Wellness in Brampton will be closed until at least Feb. 1 amid “extreme capacity and staffing shortages.”
-
TTC terminates more than 350 employees who didn’t comply with vaccination policy
The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) has terminated 354 employees who failed to comply with the agency’s COVID-19 vaccine policy.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Quebec public health director Horacio Arruda resigns, admitting 'erosion' of public opinion
Dr. Horacio Arruda, who has been Quebec's top public health official for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, resigned Monday, according to the province's premier's office.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Quebec government orders three Jewish Orthodox schools in Montreal to shut down
The Ministry of Education confirmed Monday afternoon that it has sent the legal notices to order three schools to close, in compliance with the current public health restrictions on places of worship.
-
Quebec to decide whether or not to lift curfew next week, Dube says
The Quebec government has said the province-wide curfew will be the “the first” public health measure to be lifted once the situation in hospitals improves, but it is still mulling over whether or not it will do so next week.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario schools to reopen for in-person learning on Jan. 17
Ontario schools will reopen for in-person learning on Jan. 17, a spokesperson for the Ford government confirmed Monday.
-
Some Ottawa Hospital patients being moved to gymnasium as part of surge plans
The Ottawa Hospital’s surge plan during the Omicron wave includes moving some patients to a gymnasium at the Rehabilitation Centre, CTV News has learned.
-
EXTREME COLD WARNING
EXTREME COLD WARNING | Frigid wind chills overnight and Tuesday morning in Ottawa
An extreme cold warning is in place for Ottawa and the region, with intense wind chills expected Monday night and Tuesday morning.
Kitchener
-
Two charged in connection with service dog incident at Milton's Restaurant in Kitchener, Ont.
Two people have been charged in connection to an alleged assault at Milton's Restaurant in Kitchener, Ont., that happened in November.
-
Waterloo Region hits all-time high with 94 COVID-19 hospitalizations
The Region of Waterloo reached an all-time high in COVID-19 hospitalizations on Monday with 94 people currently receiving care in hospital, including 13 in intensive care units.
-
Waterloo-based tutoring hub helps youth feel more connected
A youth-led tutoring hub based out of Waterloo is keeping students connected and helping them reach their academic goals.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay pharmacy phone 'ringing off the hook' with people wanting vaccines
About 50 people a day are receiving their COVID-19 vaccines at Algonquin Pharmasave, and staff told CTV News they’re busier than ever.
-
Severe weather causing problems across the Sault, Algoma district
Snowy and cold conditions continue to cause problems for much of Sault Ste. Marie and the Algoma district.
-
More charges for Lively man accused of sex crimes involving youth, 19 total
An ongoing sexual assault investigation in Massey has led to new charges against a 29-year-old man from Lively, police said Monday.
Winnipeg
-
Mandatory vaccine policy suggested by federal health minister could be difficult to implement: ethicist
The federal health minister has suggested provinces look at making vaccination against COVID-19 mandatory to help protect their health care systems but the move has some questioning how such a policy would work.
-
Manitoba Premier says kids will be back in school next Monday
Manitoba continued to see a climb in COVID-19 hospitalizations Monday as gathering limits remained in place and students started a week of remote learning.
-
Proceeds from charity ice-fishing event missing
Manitoba’s fishing community wants to know what happened to the proceeds from a charity tournament earmarked for the Children’s Hospital Foundation.
Vancouver
-
Cyberbullying case: Media can identify Amanda Todd during trial, B.C. judge rules
A publication ban that would have prevented news organizations from naming Amanda Todd while covering the trial of her accused tormentor has been lifted.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | COVID-19 update: B.C. reports 7 deaths since Friday, another big jump in hospitalizations
B.C. has recorded another seven coronavirus-related deaths over the last 72 hours, the government announced Monday along with another significant jump in hospitalizations.
-
Students at 3 B.C. post-secondary schools launch petition against in-person learning
Students at BCIT, Langara College and Douglas College launched petitions in an effort to delay the return to the classroom amid a surge in COVID-19 cases fuelled by the Omicron variant.
Vancouver Island
-
'A very sad day': Boston Pizza Victoria location closes after 35 years
A long-standing Victoria restaurant has closed its doors after 35 years in business.
-
Dozens in hospital as Vancouver Island records 1,249 new COVID-19 cases over weekend
Health officials identified 1,249 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region over the weekend.
-
Wolf reportedly attacks pet dog in Sooke, B.C.
Conservation officers are warning Vancouver Island residents of a recent wolf attack that was reported in Sooke this weekend.