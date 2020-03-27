EDMONTON -- The leader of Alberta's NDP is holding a press conference on Facebook Live Friday morning to answer kids' questions about the coronavirus.

"I know things have been a little strange lately with all the talk about coronavirus," Notley said in a video promoting the event.

She said kids are likely bored since they're home from school and daycare and can't hang out with their other friends.

Notley asked children to send in their questions which she'll answer live at 11 a.m.

Watch the livestream below: