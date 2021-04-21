EDMONTON -- The Alberta government is planning to introduce new legislation that would allow paid leave for full-time and part-time employees to get their COVID-19 vaccinations.

According to the government, the amendments would be made to the Employment Standards Code and would ensure Albertans have three hours of job-protected leave regardless of length of employment.

The move to implement this legislation was initially proposed by the NDP.

"A question was raised by the leader of the opposition and our premier made a commitment that we would look seriously at this issue, which we are,” Jason Copping, the minister of labour and immigration, said.

“Our focus is on getting vaccines out as quickly as possible so we can get through this pandemic and reducing the barriers for some workers who have challenges being able to schedule a time while they're not working and are concerned about losing pay.”

The proposed leave will allow employees to take the time they need away from work without the fear of penalty.

“Nobody should have to choose between getting vaccinated and putting food on the table,” Copping said.

If the legislation is passed Wednesday, it will take effect after the first reading.

"Getting more people immunized means we're getting closer to opening our economy," Copping added.

To avoid any miscommunication, the government recommends discussing vaccination leave with your employer before booking an appointment.