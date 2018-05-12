Traffic through Edson was impacted Saturday, after fire broke out in a commercial business in the town.

RCMP said officers were called shortly after 1:15 p.m. after an explosion was reported – the area around Highway 16 west and 63 Street was closed off as crews responded to the incident.

Police said the westbound lanes of Highway 16 were closed until about 3:30 p.m. as crews responded to the explosion and fire. After 3:30 p.m., one lane of traffic was opened to motorists.

No injuries have been reported from this fire – it’s believed the fire started after sparks were generated on equipment that was being repaired, and caused a fuel eruption.

