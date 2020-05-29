EDMONTON -- Edmontonians are still urged to stay away from the North Saskatchewan River this weekend as water levels remain high.

The river is currently one metre higher than usual, the city said.

Despite last Friday's public safety message, the City of Edmonton says firefighters received five calls for river rescues Sunday.

"Don’t let your guard down. It is very easy for you, or your pet, to lose your footing and slide into the water which will take you downstream," said Chief of Special Operations Bruce McWhinnie.

The city added that the weather may get better this weekend, but "the river levels will not."