EDMONTON -- The 19-year-old man found dead on the side of a northern Alberta highway last week is being remembered as someone who loved everyone he met, and for always lending a hand to them.

Kyler Dean Commandeur of Clairmont, Alta., was found beside Highway 677 west of Highway 2, near Spirit River, last Friday.

The RCMP ruled his death a homicide this week.

In his obituary, his family says Commandeur, known as Beaners, "lived every day to the fullest, with a constant smile and grin."

Commandeur, who had a sister and a brother, loved being outdoors, building things in his parent's shop, playing hockey and volunteering.

"He found his true passion in the garage alongside his dad; working on, rebuilding or fixing anything with an engine. Kyler loved all aspects of motors, from tractors, quads, trucks and cars. Whether it was in a muddy field, or on a racetrack," his obituary read.

A public viewing will be held Friday at 7 p.m. at Oliver's Funeral Home in Grande Prairie, Alta. Commandeur's funeral will be on Saturday at 1 p.m. in the same location.

A suspect has not been identified in the homicide, RCMP said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 780-864-3525 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.