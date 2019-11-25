EDMONTON -- She will not apologize, but Opposition Leader Rachel Notley took back the comments that got her kicked out of the legislative assembly last week.

While discussing a bill that eliminated the Office of Election Commissioner, which was investigating allegations of illegal donations in the UCP leadership race, Notley accused the government of obstructing justice and said the house leader was being misleading.

The speaker of the house asked Notley to apologize multiple times, but she refused to and was removed.

"I used unparliamentary language when I said the house leader was misleading the house," Notley said at the legislative assembly Monday. "While I retain my position that the house leader was incorrect when he suggested Bill 22 did not fire anyone, I respect the rules and traditions of this chamber, and as such, I withdraw my comment."

Notley is unclear whether the ethics commissioner has taken over the UCP leadership race investigation, but the NDP plans to send a request for investigation and complaints.