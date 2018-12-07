

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





The city has officially revoked the business license of an Edmonton shisha bar that had previously been cited for “repeated violations” to safety and security conditions.

Nyala Lounge’s business licence was officially cancelled Dec. 5.

The cancellation came after a September licence review was restarted, when the City of Edmonton discovered it hadn’t successfully notified business owner Mulugeta Tesfay of the check.

The city said Nyala Lounge has breached licence conditions. Earlier this year, CTV News was told the bar had received nearly 30 tickets and was fined $24,000 since June.

Tesfay has 14 days to appeal the decision.