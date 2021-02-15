EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Oilers will honour the legacy of Joey Moss with a 50/50 draw that will benefit three charities he was connected to.

The Winnifred Stewart Association, Special Olympics Edmonton and Edmonton Down Syndrome Society will receive half of Monday night's 50/50 pot when the Oilers face the Winnipeg Jets.

"I think it's going to be an incredible night and a time that we just really can celebrate what Joey meant to all of us at the Edmonton Oilers and the city,” said Craig Simpson, vice chair of the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation.

"The impact he made — he was a trailblazer, no question, for individuals born with Downsyndrome and he was just a light to the world,” said Alan Clay, the executive directorforEdmonton Down Syndrome Society.

Moss was a longtime dressing room attendant for the Oilers and Edmonton Football Team. Hedied in October at the age of 57.

"I think the three groups that we've decided on are such an integral part of what Joey meantto everybody,” said Simpson.“Such a big connection to Joey and inclusion and giving opportunities to people with intellectual difficulties to be employed.”

"Go Oilers, over the Jets, and let's see people buying those raffle tickets,” said Clay.

The raffle comes on the heels of a previously successful 50/50 in honour of the late coach John Muckler,which raised over $813,000 for the Mustard Seed.

Tickets are available through the Edmonton Oilers website until 11 p.m.