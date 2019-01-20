

Laine Mitchell, CTV Edmonton





One person is dead after being found in a burning vehicle in northwest Edmonton Sunday evening.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said they arrived at 163 Street just north of 137 Avenue around 6:30 p.m. to find a vehicle fully engulfed.

The deceased was found in the driver’s seat of the vehicle and was not removed from it for several hours.

Police are investigating the fatal fire but could not say if the death was suspicious.

More to come….