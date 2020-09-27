EDMONTON -- Edmonton police are investigating after a stabbing north of downtown sent a woman to hospital.

The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. Sunday in a building at 97 Street and 115 Avenue.

Police found a woman with a stab wound when they arrived on scene. She was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

EPS took another woman from the building into custody.

The women involved in the incident aren’t cooperating with investigators, according to police.