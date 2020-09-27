Advertisement
One in custody, one in hospital after stabbing
Published Sunday, September 27, 2020 4:56PM MDT
One woman was taken into custody and another was sent to hospital after a stabbing north of downtown. Sunday Sept. 27, 2020 (CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- Edmonton police are investigating after a stabbing north of downtown sent a woman to hospital.
The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. Sunday in a building at 97 Street and 115 Avenue.
Police found a woman with a stab wound when they arrived on scene. She was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
EPS took another woman from the building into custody.
The women involved in the incident aren’t cooperating with investigators, according to police.