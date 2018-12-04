

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





One person was injured in an RCMP-involved shooting in Grande Prairie early Tuesday morning.

Officers were trying to stop a stolen vehicle around 4 a.m. near 132 Avenue and 100 Street when there was a confrontation between the two people in the car and police.

RCMP said an officer fired a weapon, and that a suspect is being treated for injuries.

Alberta’s Serious Incident Response Team will be reviewing police actions.

RCMP will continue the investigation leading up to the shooting.