One injured in Grande Prairie RCMP-involved shooting
One RCMP officer discharged their weapon during a confrontation with two suspects in Grande Prairie early Tuesday morning.
Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton
Published Tuesday, December 4, 2018 8:55PM MST
One person was injured in an RCMP-involved shooting in Grande Prairie early Tuesday morning.
Officers were trying to stop a stolen vehicle around 4 a.m. near 132 Avenue and 100 Street when there was a confrontation between the two people in the car and police.
RCMP said an officer fired a weapon, and that a suspect is being treated for injuries.
Alberta’s Serious Incident Response Team will be reviewing police actions.
RCMP will continue the investigation leading up to the shooting.